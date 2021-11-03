FORA Capital LLC Sells 15,761 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 86.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,761 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 313.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 486,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 369,175 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,169,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $3,716,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.