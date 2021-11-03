FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,864,000 after purchasing an additional 853,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,439,000 after purchasing an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,556,000 after purchasing an additional 308,761 shares in the last quarter.

REXR stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

