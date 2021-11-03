Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Downgraded by Nomura to Reduce

Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.