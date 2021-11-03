Forestar Group (FOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOR stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forestar Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Forestar Group worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

