Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.51

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.51 and last traded at $52.09, with a volume of 285325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWONA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -273.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Formula One Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

