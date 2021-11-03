Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $66.00 price target on the stock. Formula One Group traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $56.63, with a volume of 1133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -301.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

