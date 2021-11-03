Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Stake Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.60% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVT opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

