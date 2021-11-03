Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 108,502 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVIV. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

