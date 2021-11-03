Fox Factory (FOXF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Fox Factory to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FOXF opened at $168.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.79. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,875. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

