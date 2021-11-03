Fractal (FCL) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and $340,621.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00086120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00074058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00101969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.48 or 0.07308906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,049.48 or 1.00146555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022260 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

