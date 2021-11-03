Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $42.29, with a volume of 13155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.
The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.
FRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02.
Franchise Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRG)
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
