Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $42.29, with a volume of 13155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

FRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02.

Franchise Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

