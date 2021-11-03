Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$ EPS.

FRG stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 117,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franchise Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

