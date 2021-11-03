Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.50.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.56.

NYSE BEN opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

