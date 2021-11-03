Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.79

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 374931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Frank’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

