Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 279.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUF opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.61. Fraport has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $71.15.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

