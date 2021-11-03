frontdoor, inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for frontdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 29th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for frontdoor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 458.65% and a net margin of 7.76%. frontdoor’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

frontdoor stock opened at $39.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

