frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

FTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.43. 1,036,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,361. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 458.65%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in frontdoor by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

