Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Update

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FECCF opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.
Frontera Energy Company Profile
