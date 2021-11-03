Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) Short Interest Update

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRONU. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $556,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $381,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,482,000.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRONU traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 12,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,141. Frontier Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.