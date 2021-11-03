FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

FSBW stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $284.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $136,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $66,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,708 shares of company stock worth $263,099. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

