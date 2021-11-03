Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €39.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.67 ($56.08).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €31.86 ($37.48) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.58. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.