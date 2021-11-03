Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €39.00 by UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.67 ($56.08).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €31.86 ($37.48) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.58. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

