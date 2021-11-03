Function X (FX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $497.49 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00001971 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $497.49 million and $7.40 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,971.55 or 1.00324488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00058181 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00041489 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.32 or 0.00758161 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

