Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $53.52

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.52, but opened at $55.78. Futu shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 40,938 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BOCOM International cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day moving average is $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 266.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

