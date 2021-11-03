FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Number Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNBR. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $87.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.06. Sleep Number has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $151.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,271,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 120,788 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

