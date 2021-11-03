FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TriMas Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriMas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. William Blair also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $34.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42. TriMas has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TriMas by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,629 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 337,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 1,798.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 270,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 9.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,396,000 after purchasing an additional 196,294 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the second quarter worth $3,566,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

