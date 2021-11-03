FY2021 Earnings Estimate for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $5.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

USNA opened at $99.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,357 shares of company stock valued at $321,960. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 91.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,457 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.