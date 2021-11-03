FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Issued By Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $18.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.10. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2022 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $188.15 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $75.31 and a 1 year high of $189.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

