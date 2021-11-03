FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ameresco, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Shares of AMRC opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $94.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $247,396.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,642 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,883 over the last 90 days. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ameresco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth $1,355,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 133,706 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 30,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth $935,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.