FY2021 Earnings Forecast for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issued By Piper Sandler

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for eBay in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $74.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

