FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Enphase Energy, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.95.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $237.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.51. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $93.49 and a 52-week high of $239.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 206.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total transaction of $6,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,166 shares of company stock worth $18,897,125 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

