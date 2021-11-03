FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Reduced by Analyst

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashland Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.55.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.22.

Ashland Global stock opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 135.9% in the third quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Ashland Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ashland Global by 13.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.