FY2021 EPS Estimates for Colgate-Palmolive Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report released on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

NYSE CL opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

