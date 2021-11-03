FY2021 EPS Estimates for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Increased by Analyst

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Covanta in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Covanta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

CVA stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 1.37. Covanta has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 164.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 137,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after buying an additional 177,792 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the first quarter worth $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 164.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 243,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 197.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

