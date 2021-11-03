FY2021 EPS Estimates for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Decreased by Analyst

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Goosehead Insurance in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

GSHD stock opened at $136.72 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.80, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.40.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $211,800.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,468 shares of company stock worth $22,984,437. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. UBS Group AG increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 138.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.