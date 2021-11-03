FY2021 EPS Estimates for Impinj, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Impinj in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.66). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Impinj’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PI. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $77.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $33,469.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $750,566. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Impinj by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

