FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ipsen in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ipsen’s FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IPSEY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ipsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Ipsen stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.10.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

