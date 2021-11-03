FY2021 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Cut by Analyst

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Minto Apartment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$29.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

