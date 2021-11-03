FY2021 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $133.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.70. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $118.12 and a twelve month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.