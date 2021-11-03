FY2021 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Boosted by KeyCorp

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $23.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $22.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $710.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TMO. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

NYSE:TMO opened at $636.20 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $643.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $583.76 and its 200-day moving average is $527.27. The firm has a market cap of $250.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

