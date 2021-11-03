FY2021 EPS Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Cut by KeyCorp

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Werner Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WERN. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 586,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 236,608 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406,311 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

