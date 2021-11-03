FY2022 EPS Estimates for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Raised by Colliers Securities

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of IntriCon in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of IIN stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.17 million, a PE ratio of 140.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in IntriCon by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 50,953 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in IntriCon by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 164,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

