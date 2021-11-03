FY2022 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $137.70 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.76.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Waste Connections by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,924 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

