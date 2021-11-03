FY2023 Earnings Estimate for PG&E Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for PG&E in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PG&E’s FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,427,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.55, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,880 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PG&E by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312,447 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PG&E by 15.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PG&E by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,543,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PG&E by 14.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,821,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,290 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

