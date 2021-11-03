Fyooz (FYZ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $139,544.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Fyooz has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Fyooz has a total market cap of $528,212.86 and approximately $139,544.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0816 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00050144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.00221267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00097528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

FYZ is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

