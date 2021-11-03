G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $56.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 238.77% from the stock’s previous close.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 31,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,511. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.16. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,862,000 after buying an additional 80,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after buying an additional 823,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

