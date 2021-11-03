Gaia’s (GAIA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GAIA. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $196.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.