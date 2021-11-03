Gaia’s (GAIA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GAIA. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.
Gaia stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $196.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.