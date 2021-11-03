Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of GLPI opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

