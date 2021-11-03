Gartner (NYSE:IT) Hits New 52-Week High at $333.16

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $333.16 and last traded at $328.40, with a volume of 656160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $331.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $5,328,131. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Gartner by 6,628.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after buying an additional 81,334 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 250.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

