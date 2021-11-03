Gartner (NYSE:IT) Hits New 52-Week High at $333.16

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $333.16 and last traded at $328.40, with a volume of 656160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $331.91.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
In related news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $5,328,131. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Gartner by 6,628.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after buying an additional 81,334 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 250.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gartner (NYSE:IT)
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
