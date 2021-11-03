Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.72

Shares of Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.72 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 50,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £151.94 million and a PE ratio of -14.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

Gemfields Group Company Profile (LON:GEM)

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

