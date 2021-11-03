Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.28

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.28 and last traded at $66.56, with a volume of 2591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.87.

GCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $996.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

